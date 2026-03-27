Restoring voting rights in the Gulf South

On this week’s episode, we look into voting restoration efforts in Mississippi.

Community engagement reporter Elise Gregg walks us through how disenfranchisement affects Mississippians with a felony conviction, how lawmakers are pushing for automatic restoration and how Mississippi compares to the rest of the Gulf South.

This episode is hosted by Nellie Beckett, who is also our community engagement producer. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

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