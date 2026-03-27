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Gulf States Gumbo
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Gulf States Gumbo

Restoring voting rights in the Gulf South

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Frank Martin, in green, joins voting rights advocates and other Mississippians at the Capitol to talk to legislators about reenfranchisement.
Elise Catrion Gregg
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Gulf States Newsroom
Frank Martin, in green, joins voting rights advocates and other Mississippians at the Capitol to talk to legislators about reenfranchisement.

On this week’s episode, we look into voting restoration efforts in Mississippi.

Community engagement reporter Elise Gregg walks us through how disenfranchisement affects Mississippians with a felony conviction, how lawmakers are pushing for automatic restoration and how Mississippi compares to the rest of the Gulf South.

This episode is hosted by Nellie Beckett, who is also our community engagement producer. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Mississippi’s Capitol in downtown Jackson where this year, no automatic restoration bills made it through committee.
Law
'Citizenship in name only': The fight to restore voting rights for felons in Mississippi
Elise Catrion Gregg
This year, dozens of voting rights bills died in committee, nearly all of them in one day.

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