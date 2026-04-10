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Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Gulf South sports roundup: Teams on the move, NIL and college eligibility

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published April 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban attend a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Washington.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
AP
President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban attend a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Washington.

This week’s episode is all about sports in the region — from a minor league team moving across state lines, to Name, Image and Likeness deals.

The Birmingham Squadron recently played its last home game in the Magic City ahead of a move to Kenner, Louisiana — just outside of New Orleans — later this year. Sports and culture reporter Joseph King went to the team’s final home game in Birmingham to talk to fans about the move.

Also, Joseph brings us the story of an Auburn University football player using money earned from a Name, Image and Likeness deal to build a community hub in his hometown of Birmingham — and how it plays into the larger conversation on the NIL system and college eligibility. Joseph is joined by WBHM’s All Things Considered host and reporter, Andrew Gelderman, to discuss his NIL reporting.

This episode is hosted by Joseph King, who is also our social producer. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, WRKF, MPB, or WBHM.

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Gulf States Newsroom staff
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