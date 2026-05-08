Talking 'Night Owl' with Mississippi's Aimee Nezhukumatathil

On this week’s episode, we celebrate both National Poetry Month (April) and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Aimee Nezhukumatathil.

Nezhukumatathil, a professor at the University of Mississippi, is a poet, essayist and firefly guide for Mississippi State Parks.

She talks with the Gulf States Newsroom’s Elise Catrion Gregg about her latest collection of poems, “Night Owl.”

This episode is hosted by Elise Catrion Gregg. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.