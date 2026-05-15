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Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

How Jarvis DeBerry covers the Gulf South

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published May 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A crowd of supporters hold up signs as Calvin Duncan is sworn in as Clerk of Criminal Court outside Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on April 21, 2026.
Christiana Botic
/
Verite News and Catchlight Local/Report for America
A crowd of supporters hold up signs as Calvin Duncan is sworn in as Clerk of Criminal Court outside Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on April 21, 2026.

On this week’s episode, we hear from veteran journalist Jarvis DeBerry on the latest news coming out of the Gulf South.

DeBerry discusses the case of Calvin Duncan, and what it says about how Louisiana treats the people it has wronged, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, and what it could mean for voting rights across the region, and whether the Gulf South is once again leading a national reversal — and what that pattern tells us about where we are as a country.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

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