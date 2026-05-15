How Jarvis DeBerry covers the Gulf South

On this week’s episode, we hear from veteran journalist Jarvis DeBerry on the latest news coming out of the Gulf South.

DeBerry discusses the case of Calvin Duncan, and what it says about how Louisiana treats the people it has wronged, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, and what it could mean for voting rights across the region, and whether the Gulf South is once again leading a national reversal — and what that pattern tells us about where we are as a country.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.