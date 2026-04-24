The long road back to voting restoration in the Gulf South

On this week’s episode, we take a look at how Alabama stands as a possible model of voting restoration for Mississippi — and some of the challenges that Alabama residents say make it an imperfect system.

Community engagement reporter Elise Gregg discusses how even in states where voting restoration isn’t as complicated, practical considerations still bar people from civic life. She also breaks down what people in Alabama and Mississippi say would make the systems easier to navigate.

This episode is hosted by Joseph King, who is also our social producer. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, WRKF, MPB, or WBHM.

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