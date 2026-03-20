Why Mississippi Delta farmers are struggling right now

On this week’s episode, we take a look at some of the challenges farmers are facing in the Mississippi Delta.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins sat down with Kevin Draper, a New York Times reporter, about what he learned talking to rice farmers in the region.

This episode is hosted by Ryan Vasquez. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.