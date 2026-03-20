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Gulf States Gumbo
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Gulf States Gumbo

Why Mississippi Delta farmers are struggling right now

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Several varieties of rice grow in a greenhouse on April 4, 2023, at Jubilee Justice on Inglewood Farm in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Rashah McChesney
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Several varieties of rice grow in a greenhouse on April 4, 2023, at Jubilee Justice on Inglewood Farm in Alexandria, Louisiana.

On this week’s episode, we take a look at some of the challenges farmers are facing in the Mississippi Delta.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins sat down with Kevin Draper, a New York Times reporter, about what he learned talking to rice farmers in the region.

This episode is hosted by Ryan Vasquez. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

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