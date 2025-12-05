All eyes on the ‘Catahoula Crunch’

On this week’s episode, we check in with reporters covering an immigration sweep in the Gulf South.

Bobbi-Jeanne Misick from Verite News gives the lay of the land for the enforcement and shares the reaction from South Louisiana's immigrant communities. Public health reporter Drew Hawkins and education reporter Aubri Juhasz from partner station WWNO also chime in with what they're hearing about community response, including in schools.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Elise Catrion Gregg, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.