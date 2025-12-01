© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

GSN
Reporting on health care, criminal justice, the economy and other important issues in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

'No ICE, no fear': Dozens protest in New Orleans ahead of Louisiana immigration sweep

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Drew Hawkins
Published December 1, 2025 at 10:41 PM CST
Demonstrators gather in Lafayette Square in New Orleans on Monday, December 1, 2025, to protest the expected deployment of about 250 Border Patrol agents to the city as part of “Operation Swamp Sweep.”
Drew Hawkins
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Demonstrators gather in Lafayette Square in New Orleans on Monday, December 1, 2025, to protest the expected deployment of about 250 Border Patrol agents to the city as part of “Operation Swamp Sweep.”

Several dozen people marched through downtown New Orleans on Monday evening, braving heavy rain to protest the expected deployment of about 250 Border Patrol agents to the city as part of “Operation Swamp Sweep.”

Chants of “The people united will never be defeated” and “No ICE, no fear — immigrants are welcome here” echoed off the buildings surrounding City Hall, where the crowd gathered after marching several blocks.

The federal immigration enforcement surge reportedly aims to arrest 5,000 people. Some news outlets reported the intended Dec. 1 start date did not come to pass. The protest, however, follows a raid last week in Gretna, where five people were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers outside a Home Depot in what advocates say is a sign of more aggressive enforcement to come.

Among those addressing the crowd was Mitch Gonzalez, who told protesters that people close to them have already been detained and removed from the United States.

“This is my home,” Gonzalez said. “My trans sister was kidnapped and taken from me. Now she has to fight from Mexico, not even her home country, because they’re snatching people.”

Several dozen protestors march to City Hall in downtown New Orleans on Monday, December 1, 2025.
Drew Hawkins
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Several dozen protestors march to City Hall in downtown New Orleans on Monday, December 1, 2025. They called for an end to immigration raids and spoke out against federal immigration officers coming to the city.

Protesters emphasized that the raids and the presence of federal officers on city streets were instilling widespread fear, including among U.S. citizens and lawful residents. Others invoked the city’s history, drawing parallels to the military presence that followed Hurricane Katrina.

“We were hurting, we were abandoned — and instead of help, we got soldiers with rifles,” one speaker told the crowd. “Now again, they’re telling us the answer is more force, more surveillance. But we need housing, we need health care, we need real jobs — not soldiers.”

While many speakers were seasoned organizers, others were newer to demonstrations. Standing near the edge of the crowd, 12-year-old Harry Masters said he came because many of his friends and community members are immigrants.

“They’re very important to the community, so it’s not good that they’re being forced out of their homes,” he said.

He worried the raids would damage the city: “There’s no possible positive outcome.”

His mother, Diane Masters, said New Orleans doesn’t have an “immigrant crime problem” and described the federal tactics as unnecessary and harmful.

“The immigrants in our community are generally really helpful, good people, caring members of the community,” she said. “It’s not fair to be terrorizing people.”

Harry Masters (left) and his mother, Diane Masters (right), join the crowd of protestors at Lafayette Square in New Orleans on Monday, December 1, 2025.
Drew Hawkins
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Harry Masters (left) and his mother, Diane Masters (right), join the crowd of protestors at Lafayette Square in New Orleans on Monday, December 1, 2025. Masters, a seventh grader, said he’s concerned about potential raids affecting his classmates. “People at my school and in my community may be immigrants, and I feel like they are very important to the community,” he said.

Other longtime residents echoed that message. Kristen Dugas said she attended because New Orleans “was founded and built by Black and brown hands and immigrants.”

“Don’t come in our city that welcomes immigrants from the get-go and tell us we’re slamming doors in their faces,” she said. “No. Wrong.”

The protest was organized by New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, with the support of groups including Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Indivisible NOLA, and Union Migrante, among others.

Protesters said they plan to keep organizing as long as “Operation Swamp Sweep” continues.

This story was produced by the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between Mississippi Public BroadcastingWBHM in Alabama, WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana and NPR.

Read More Stories From Drew Hawkins
Tags
Immigration Louisiana NewsGulf States NewsroomimmigrationCustoms and Border Protection Immigration and Customs EnforcementOperation Swamp Sweep
Drew Hawkins
Drew Hawkins is the public health reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom. He covers stories related to health care access and outcomes across the region, with a focus on the social factors that drive disparities.
See stories by Drew Hawkins

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info