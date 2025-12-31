New Orleans marks one year anniversary of deadly New Year's attack on Bourbon Street

This story originally aired on NPR's Morning Edition, Dec. 31, 2025

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

In New Orleans, amidst the preparations for tonight's New Year's Eve celebrations, people are also mourning those killed in last year's terror attack on Bourbon Street. Drew Hawkins with the Gulf States Newsroom reports on efforts to heal.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DREW HAWKINS, BYLINE: Despite the cold and it being in the middle of the afternoon, on the day before New Year's Eve, Bourbon Street is still Bourbon Street.

(SOUNDBITE OF CROWD CHATTER)

HAWKINS: Tourists carry giant drinks, music pours out of the bars and a brass band plays on the corner.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

HAWKINS: But flapping in the breeze above the band are prayer flags with symbols and quotes. They're part of a memorial called Second Line In The Sky, put up to honor the 14 people who died when a man drove his truck into the New Year's Day crowd. He was then killed by police. On one of those flags is a picture of 18-year-old Kareem Badawi. His sister Mira says it still doesn't feel real that her brother is gone.

MIRA BADAWI: Maybe I'll learn how to live with it, but it doesn't mean it's going to get better. It's going to be more milestone family events, more family dinners, where we're asking for a table of four whenever it's never been a table for four, it's a table of five.

HAWKINS: After the attack, the Badawis went to University Medical Center to look for Kareem, and there, they met with doctor Erika Rajo, the director of the trauma recovery center.

ERIKA RAJO: And as you can imagine, it was very hard news to take in.

HAWKINS: Since that day, Rajo has been working with survivors and families, giving them support. She says losing loved ones at the very beginning of the year makes it even harder to recover.

RAJO: And then every new year is going to remind them of this.

HAWKINS: Healing is different for every person, Rajo says. But she's watched it happen in real time over the past year. One of the biggest factors has been support from the community. Something Mira Badawi says is what keeps her going.

BADAWI: The heart that New Orleans had really is like no other. People really care, and it just brings me a lot of peace knowing that he's never going to be forgotten.

HAWKINS: The Second Line In The Sky is a temporary memorial. A permanent one is still being planned, so the memory of those who were killed on New Year's Day won't fade away the rest of the year. For NPR News, I'm Drew Hawkins in New Orleans.

(SOUNDBITE OF HENRIK LINDSTRAND'S "HAVET")

