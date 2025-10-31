© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Ghoulish Gumbo: Halloween tales from the Gulf South

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Happy Halloween!

On this week’s episode, we’re grabbing our mics and gathering around the campfire to find out which of our three states has the scariest stories. Three states, three reporters and three spooky tales.

This episode is hosted by Ryan Vasquez. The podcast is produced by Elise Gregg, Kat Stromquist, Stephan Bisaha and Orlando Flores Jr. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

Let us know who gave the best fright by sending us a message on Instagram or emailing us at connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff