Hurricane Katrina's impact on jails

On this week’s episode, we remember challenges at the Orleans Parish Prison after Hurricane Katrina, when thousands of people were left behind for the storm.

Senior reporter Kat Stromquist spoke with a survivor of that experience, and also talked to people running jails and prisons in the Gulf South about their hurricane plans, which look a little different today.

