Hurricane Katrina's impact on jails

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published November 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
On this week’s episode, we remember challenges at the Orleans Parish Prison after Hurricane Katrina, when thousands of people were left behind for the storm.

Senior reporter Kat Stromquist spoke with a survivor of that experience, and also talked to people running jails and prisons in the Gulf South about their hurricane plans, which look a little different today.

This episode is hosted by Orlando Flores Jr. The podcast is produced by Elise Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Kat Stromquist, Stephan Bisaha, and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

Katrina 20
Katrina changed how jails deal with natural disasters. 20 years later, challenges remain
Kat Stromquist
A survivor tells his experience of being jailed in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, while officials and experts look at jails and natural disasters today.

