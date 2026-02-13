© 2026 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
The plastic babies and plastic beads of New Orleans Mardi Gras

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Photos by Aubri Juhasz (left) and Drew Hawkins (right)
WWNO & Gulf States Newsroom

On this week’s episode, we’re heading to the Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans.

We hear from WWNO’s education reporter, Aubri Juhasz, about what it takes to make a King Cake.

And public health reporter Drew Hawkins brings us a story about one Mardi Gras Queen pushing for a more sustainable Carnival.

This episode is hosted by Elise Gregg. The podcast is produced by Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Denae Reddick (center) and Leslie Jarreau, instructors at New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute, divide king cake dough for students.
Education
At NOCHI, students learn the art of making a Mardi Gras-worthy king cake
Aubri Juhasz
With Carnival in full swing, the New Orleans culinary school gave its students a crash course — and a rite of passage — in baking their first king cake.

Kevin Horne, one of the volunteers who collects glass in Algiers Point, dumps a load of glass bottles into a large container at one of Glass Half Full’s facilities in New Orleans on Saturday, January 17, 2026.
Coastal Desk
Bottles to beads: New Orleans Mardi Gras krewes are turning recycled glass into coveted throws
Drew Hawkins
Traditional plastic beads can be toxic and bad for the environment. In response, some are moving away from plastic beads, using locally recycled glass instead.

