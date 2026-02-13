The plastic babies and plastic beads of New Orleans Mardi Gras

On this week’s episode, we’re heading to the Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans.

We hear from WWNO’s education reporter, Aubri Juhasz, about what it takes to make a King Cake.

And public health reporter Drew Hawkins brings us a story about one Mardi Gras Queen pushing for a more sustainable Carnival.

This episode is hosted by Elise Gregg. The podcast is produced by Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

