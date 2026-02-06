Winter storm slams the Gulf South

On this week’s episode, we take a look at how one of the worst winter storms in years slammed into the Gulf States – and what the fallout has been.

Thousands across the South were left without power, in the freezing cold, for days. Mississippi, in particular, was hit hard. Over a week later, counties in the north still had tens of thousands of people without power.

We talk with community engagement reporter Elise Gregg about how officials responded to the storm and Kobee Vance, of Mississippi Public Broadcasting, who went to one of the areas affected the heaviest by ice, sleet and freezing rain.

