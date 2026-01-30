How New Orleans author, journalist Delaney Nolan finds hope in her new novel

On this week’s episode, we talk with Gulf South author and journalist, Delaney Nolan, about her first novel, “Happy Bad.”

As an investigative journalist covering heat deaths, pharmaceutical exploitation and coastal land loss, Nolan has spent years reporting on the systems of neglect and bureaucratic cruelty that drive her fiction.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins sat down with Nolan to discuss her book and how her journalism informs her fiction.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Elise Catrion Gregg, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

