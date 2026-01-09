© 2026 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
The national fight over health care hits Gulf South farmers

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
On this week’s episode, we look at how expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act will impact people in the Gulf South.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins was on the road talking to folks in the region while Congress debated extending the subsidies in December. He gives us a sense of what he’s hearing.

This episode is hosted by Elise Catrion Gregg. The podcast is produced by Drew Hawkins, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Farmers are about to pay a lot more for health insurance
Sarah Boden, Drew Hawkins
Tariffs, inflation, and other federal policies have battered U.S. farmers' bottom lines. Now many farmers say the expiration of federal health care subsidies will make their coverage unaffordable.

With federal relief on the horizon, Black farmers worry it won't come soon enough
Drew Hawkins
At the National Black Growers Council meeting in New Orleans, Black farmers respond to the $12 billion in tariff relief announced by the Trump administration and outline challenges farms are facing.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

