The national fight over health care hits Gulf South farmers

On this week’s episode, we look at how expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act will impact people in the Gulf South.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins was on the road talking to folks in the region while Congress debated extending the subsidies in December. He gives us a sense of what he’s hearing.

This episode is hosted by Elise Catrion Gregg. The podcast is produced by Drew Hawkins, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE: