Gulf States Gumbo
How communities are building back in Mississippi after January’s winter storm

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published February 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
WC Certion of Lafayette County surveys leftover damage from January's winter storm in his neighborhood in February. He and his wife, Sheron, say this storm was worse than the 1994 one.
On this week’s episode, we take a look at what storm clean-up looks like in northern Mississippi.

Community engagement reporter Elise Catrion Gregg takes us to Lafayette County, where many residents are slowly recovering — and others are still without power. We’ll also see how community organizations are taking the wheel on relief efforts.

This episode is hosted by Ryan Vasquez. The podcast is produced by Joseph King, Drew Hawkins and Orlando Flores Jr. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

Gulf States Newsroom staff
