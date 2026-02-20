How communities are building back in Mississippi after January’s winter storm

On this week’s episode, we take a look at what storm clean-up looks like in northern Mississippi.

Community engagement reporter Elise Catrion Gregg takes us to Lafayette County, where many residents are slowly recovering — and others are still without power. We’ll also see how community organizations are taking the wheel on relief efforts.

