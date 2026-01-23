© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

The legal battle over Louisiana’s 10 Commandments law

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published January 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration of a man posting the Ten Commandments on a wall in a Louisiana classroom.
Jacob Chastant
/
LSU Reveille
An illustration of a man posting the Ten Commandments on a wall in a Louisiana classroom.

On this week's episode, WWNO education reporter Aubri Juhasz talks with us about the legal battle behind Louisiana’s attempt to display the Ten Commandments in public schools.

We also hear from senior reporter Kat Stromquist on the impact recent immigration enforcement in New Orleans could have on Mardi Gras tourism.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Elise Catrion Gregg, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff