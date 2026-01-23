The legal battle over Louisiana’s 10 Commandments law

On this week's episode, WWNO education reporter Aubri Juhasz talks with us about the legal battle behind Louisiana’s attempt to display the Ten Commandments in public schools.

We also hear from senior reporter Kat Stromquist on the impact recent immigration enforcement in New Orleans could have on Mardi Gras tourism.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins.

