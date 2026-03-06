How Mississippi is spending its opioid settlement funds

On this week’s episode, we take a look at the state of opioid settlement funds in Mississippi, as state lawmakers debate how to spend them.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins breaks down the data of the opioid crisis.

Nellie Beckett also joins us to talk about the importance of community engagement in this reporting project.

This episode is hosted by Elise Catrion Gregg. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE: