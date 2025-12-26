Moments that will stick with us from 2025

On this week’s episode, we look back at 2025 and the stories we’ve told.

As part of a Gulf States Newsroom tradition, the team reflects on the moments that stuck with them and how they will help shape their coverage in 2026.

This episode is hosted by Orlando Flores Jr. The podcast is produced by Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Kat Stromquist and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.