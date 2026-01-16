© 2026 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo

A synagogue burns, and Mississippi reels

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Caution tape and flowers cover the entrance to the Beth Israel Congregation, a synagogue that was set on fire early Saturday morning, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Jackson, Miss.
Caution tape and flowers cover the entrance to the Beth Israel Congregation, a synagogue that was set on fire early Saturday morning, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Jackson, Miss.

On this week's episode, Shamira Muhammad of Mississippi Public Broadcasting joins us to recap her reporting on the burning of Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson this month. Police say the fire was deliberately set, and the event has shaken some Mississippi communities.

We also hear an update from community engagement reporter Elise Catrion Gregg about the state of food banks in the Gulf South.

This episode is hosted by Joseph King, who is also our social producer. The podcast is produced by Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

