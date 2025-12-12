Introducing Who Owns the Flavor: New Orleans.

On this week’s episode, we explore what makes New Orleans cuisine unique, and which restaurants are working to preserve the city’s famous flavors.

For their capstone project, a student reporting team at the University of Missouri travelled to New Orleans to interview famous families in the restaurant scene about the cultural ownership of food. Today’s episode is the third in a three-part series exploring food branding and culinary communities along the Mississippi River. The series is named for the question it seeks to answer: who owns the flavor?

This episode is hosted by the project's producer, Sophia Anderson. It is voiced by Paige Halter, and reported by their team at the University of Missouri. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

