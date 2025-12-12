© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
WWNO's HD service is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are currently working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience until our full services are restored.
Gulf States Gumbo

Introducing 'Who Owns the Flavor: New Orleans'

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Dooky Chase's Restaurant in New Orleans.
Ian McNulty
Dooky Chase's Restaurant in New Orleans.

Introducing Who Owns the Flavor: New Orleans.

On this week’s episode, we explore what makes New Orleans cuisine unique, and which restaurants are working to preserve the city’s famous flavors.

For their capstone project, a student reporting team at the University of Missouri travelled to New Orleans to interview famous families in the restaurant scene about the cultural ownership of food. Today’s episode is the third in a three-part series exploring food branding and culinary communities along the Mississippi River. The series is named for the question it seeks to answer: who owns the flavor?

This episode is hosted by the project's producer, Sophia Anderson. It is voiced by Paige Halter, and reported by their team at the University of Missouri. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff