© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Why doesn’t the Gulf South have any drug checking services?

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published November 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Daan van der Gouwe presents equipment at the Trimbos Institute drug testing lab in Utrecht, Netherlands, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Trimbos Institute is part of the country’s national drug checking system, which the Dutch government funds. The system is designed to reduce the harm of using drugs.
Drew Hawkins
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Daan van der Gouwe presents equipment at the Trimbos Institute drug testing lab in Utrecht, Netherlands, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Trimbos Institute is part of the country’s national drug checking system, which the Dutch government funds. The system is designed to reduce the harm of using drugs.

On this week’s episode, we take a look at how drug checking services save lives in the Netherlands — and why there aren’t any in the Gulf South.

The Dutch support these services with national and local funding. In the Gulf South, many of these programs aren’t legal, and federal funding cuts threaten the harm reduction services that do exist.

This episode is hosted by Elise Gregg. The podcast is produced by Drew Hawkins, Kat Stromquist, Stephan Bisaha, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Daan van der Gouwe presents equipment at the Trimbos Institute drug testing lab in Utrecht, Netherlands, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Trimbos Institute is part of the country’s national drug checking system, which the Dutch government funds. The system is designed to reduce the harm of using drugs.
Public Health
Drug checking services save lives in the Netherlands. The Gulf South doesn’t have any
Drew Hawkins
Both the U.S. and the Netherlands wrestle with the politics of drug use, but their approaches diverge in key ways that reflect deeper ideological divides.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff