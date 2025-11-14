Why doesn’t the Gulf South have any drug checking services?

On this week’s episode, we take a look at how drug checking services save lives in the Netherlands — and why there aren’t any in the Gulf South.

The Dutch support these services with national and local funding. In the Gulf South, many of these programs aren’t legal, and federal funding cuts threaten the harm reduction services that do exist.

