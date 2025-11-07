What's going on with SNAP in the Gulf South?

On this week’s episode, we look at how the Gulf States are responding to the halting of funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the federal government shutdown.

All three states have stepped up in various ways to help fill the gap: from city and state governments directing funds to food banks, to Louisiana and Alabama starting temporary programs to send aid directly to some SNAP and TANF recipients.

