What's going on with SNAP in the Gulf South?

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published November 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
On this week’s episode, we look at how the Gulf States are responding to the halting of funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the federal government shutdown.

All three states have stepped up in various ways to help fill the gap: from city and state governments directing funds to food banks, to Louisiana and Alabama starting temporary programs to send aid directly to some SNAP and TANF recipients.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Elise Gregg, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

Politics
Louisiana is suspending its temporary food aid program as SNAP benefits restart
Mel Bridges
Louisiana is suspending its temporary assistance program that would provide November funds to most Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in the state amid the ongoing government shutdown.
NPR News
Trump administration ordered to restore full SNAP benefits by Friday
Jennifer Ludden
In failing to fully fund the food assistance program that covers 42 million low-income Americans, the judge said the government "failed to consider the harms" to people who rely on the benefits.

