Louisiana is suspending its temporary food aid program as SNAP benefits restart

Louisiana is suspending its temporary assistance program that would provide November funds to most Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in the state amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The announcement comes a week after its creation, and days after the first round of funding was distributed — on the heels of the USDA and the White House agreeing to partially fund SNAP on a federal level, following a court order.

Because of this change, the Louisiana Department of Health says all SNAP recipients in the state — including able-bodied households — will receive around 50% of their usual federal benefits by Friday, Nov. 7, negating the need for the state program.

News of the temporary program’s suspension came amid reports that some Louisiana residents received benefits, only to have them taken away, on Wednesday.

The state program would only cover most SNAP recipients, leaving out able-bodied households.

In an email to WWNO and WRKF, LDH clarified that some state benefits meant for the second round of disbursement later this week were sent out too early, resulting in them being pulled back.

The department also confirmed that the first round of state-funded EBT assistance to eligible recipients went out on November 1, 2 and 4, as previously announced. Initially, the state planned to send eligible recipients their normal amount of SNAP funds in four weekly payments through November, or until the government shutdown ended.

Louisiana has over 800,000 SNAP recipients. A state breakdown of recipients found 356,000 households with children, 88,000 elderly residents and 120,000 disabled residents take part in the program. During a press conference in October, Gov. Jeff Landry said these populations would be prioritized to receive the state funds, while 53,000 able-bodied households would be left out of the program. Landry suggested that those recipients look for employment or help from food banks.

LDH also ended its furlough of state SNAP employees and reopened all SNAP offices as a result of the federal action.

LDH initially furloughed 786 state employees who either worked with or were funded by SNAP funds. The department blamed the government shutdown, as LDH receives much of its funding from federal sources.