© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana is suspending its temporary food aid program as SNAP benefits restart

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Mel Bridges,
Orlando Flores Jr.
Published November 5, 2025 at 6:11 PM CST
A SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP Photo
A SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

Louisiana is suspending its temporary assistance program that would provide November funds to most Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in the state amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The announcement comes a week after its creation, and days after the first round of funding was distributed — on the heels of the USDA and the White House agreeing to partially fund SNAP on a federal level, following a court order.

Because of this change, the Louisiana Department of Health says all SNAP recipients in the state — including able-bodied households — will receive around 50% of their usual federal benefits by Friday, Nov. 7, negating the need for the state program.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry announces a new program to provide SNAP benefits to some Louisiana recipients during the federal government shutdown at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Landry was joined at the news conference by (left-right) Louisiana Senate President Cameron Henry, Speaker of the Louisiana House Phillip DeVillier, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R- Pineville), State Rep. Jack McFarland (R-Jonesboro), State Rep. Mike Bayham (R-Chalmette), and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein.
Politics
Louisiana will use $150M in state funds to cover SNAP benefits for some residents next month
Mel Bridges
Gov. Jeff Landry said a temporary assistance program will provide benefits to the state's "most vulnerable" SNAP recipients in November amid the federal shutdown.

News of the temporary program’s suspension came amid reports that some Louisiana residents received benefits, only to have them taken away, on Wednesday.

The state program would only cover most SNAP recipients, leaving out able-bodied households.

In an email to WWNO and WRKF, LDH clarified that some state benefits meant for the second round of disbursement later this week were sent out too early, resulting in them being pulled back.

The department also confirmed that the first round of state-funded EBT assistance to eligible recipients went out on November 1, 2 and 4, as previously announced. Initially, the state planned to send eligible recipients their normal amount of SNAP funds in four weekly payments through November, or until the government shutdown ended.

NPR News
When SNAP benefits will arrive is still in flux. Here's what communities are doing to fill the gap
The NPR Network
Reporters from the NPR Network are covering the uncertainty and lapse in benefits in states across the country.

Louisiana has over 800,000 SNAP recipients. A state breakdown of recipients found 356,000 households with children, 88,000 elderly residents and 120,000 disabled residents take part in the program. During a press conference in October, Gov. Jeff Landry said these populations would be prioritized to receive the state funds, while 53,000 able-bodied households would be left out of the program. Landry suggested that those recipients look for employment or help from food banks.

LDH also ended its furlough of state SNAP employees and reopened all SNAP offices as a result of the federal action.

LDH initially furloughed 786 state employees who either worked with or were funded by SNAP funds. The department blamed the government shutdown, as LDH receives much of its funding from federal sources.

Public Health
Louisiana Department of Health to furlough more than 700 SNAP employees over funding
Mel Bridges
A letter from Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein to staff at LDH states that employees will be furloughed without pay for up to 240 hours between November 3 and December 2.

Tags
Politics Louisiana Newssnap benefitsLouisiana Department of Healthpolitics
Mel Bridges
Mel is an intern covering politics for WWNO/WRKF and the interim producer for Louisiana Morning Edition.
See stories by Mel Bridges
Orlando Flores Jr.
Orlando Flores Jr. is the deputy managing editor for the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between NPR, WWNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama and MPB-Mississippi Public Broadcasting in Jackson. He is based out of WWNO.
See stories by Orlando Flores Jr.

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info