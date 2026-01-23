Mel Bridges

Mel is the Louisiana Morning Edition Producer and General Assignment Reporter for WWNO in New Orleans. Before, she served as an intern covering politics for WWNO/WRKF and was the interim producer for Louisiana Morning Edition.

A recent graduate of LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication, Mel previously worked for KLSU and Louisiana Radio Network.

Mel hails from Annapolis, Maryland, and grew up listening to NPR. She's very happy to be here.