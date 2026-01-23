Mel Bridges

Mel BridgesInterim Producer, Morning Edition
Mel is the Louisiana Morning Edition Producer and General Assignment Reporter for WWNO in New Orleans. Before, she served as an intern covering politics for WWNO/WRKF and was the interim producer for Louisiana Morning Edition.
A recent graduate of LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication, Mel previously worked for KLSU and Louisiana Radio Network.
Mel hails from Annapolis, Maryland, and grew up listening to NPR. She's very happy to be here.
-
More than 1,800 federal, state and local law enforcement officials will be present in New Orleans during Mardi Gras weekend and through Fat Tuesday, city officials announced at a press conference Monday (Feb. 2).
-
Students at high schools across New Orleans staged mass walkouts on Tuesday (Jan. 20) to protest federal immigration enforcement efforts in the city and across the country.
-
Helena Moreno was sworn in as New Orleans’ 63rd mayor on Monday (Jan. 12), making history as the city’s first Hispanic mayor and the second woman to assume the role.
-
Documents obtained by The Associated Press show that federal border agents are pulling out of a Louisiana immigration crackdown and heading to Minneapolis. The shift appeared to signal a wind down of the Louisiana deployment that began in December and had been expected to last into February.
-
Protesters from local groups gathered to march around the French Quarter to call for federal immigration agents and National Guard members to leave New Orleans.
-
Christmas has come early for fans of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, as organizers released the lineup for the 2026 edition on Thursday (Dec. 11) — a month earlier than usual.
-
Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos llegan en Nueva Orleans para operación 'Catahoula Crunch'El Departamento de Seguridad Nacional ha enviado agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos a Nueva Orleans, en una operación que el gobierno federal está llamado “Operation Catahoula Crunch.”
-
Louisiana is suspending its temporary assistance program that would provide November funds to most Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in the state amid the ongoing government shutdown.
-
Luisiana usará $150M en fondos del estado para financiar subsidios de SNAP para algunos residentes en NoviembreLuisiana usará 150 millones de dólares en fondos del estado para crear un programa de asistencia temporal para financiar subsidios para algunos beneficiarios del Programa de Asistencia Nutricional Suplementaria (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, o SNAP) en noviembre durante el cierre del gobierno federal.
-
Amid allegations that he influenced the decision to fire former LSU head football coach Brian Kelly, Gov. Jeff Landry said LSU’s athletic director will not be picking the university’s next head coach.