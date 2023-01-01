Kat Stromquist is a senior reporter covering justice, incarceration and gun violence for the Gulf States Newsroom, a regional collaboration among NPR and public radio stations in Alabama (WBHM), Mississippi (MPB) and Louisiana (WWNO and WRKF). Her reporting looks beyond crime statistics and law enforcement narratives to focus on communities at the heart of these issues.

Previously, Kat reported for the statewide Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper, where her investigations focused on institutional care and disability issues. She also has worked at the Gambit alt-weekly newspaper in New Orleans and as a public defense investigator.

Kat was raised in suburban Chicago but is a longtime resident of her adopted hometown, New Orleans. She enjoys reading, cooking and writing poetry.