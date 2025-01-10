Marci Schramm is the Development Director for the Gulf States Newsroom.

Prior to joining the Gulf States Newsroom, Marci served as the Executive Director of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. and the New Orleans Opera. She also was co-founder of River Road Press in New Orleans, which she and her husband sold to Arcadia Publishing in 2020.

Marci was born and raised in metro Detroit and worked for Detroit Opera (formerly Michigan Opera Theatre), where she worked on a multi-million dollar capital campaign to restore and open the Detroit Opera House as part of the city’s renaissance.