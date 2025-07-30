WWNO Music Hour For the Week of July 30, 2025: Satchmo Summerfest Preview

The WWNO Music Hour is celebrating the life and legacy of Louis Armstrong with classic tracks, hidden gems, and a showcase of some of the artists appearing at the 2025 Satchmo Summerfest.

Playlist

Segment 1

Open Bed: “West End Blues” Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five

The Essential Louis Armstrong (BMG/ Sony)

“I Can’t GIve You Anything But Love” Louis Armstrong

Louis Armstrong Sings - Back Through the Years/ A Centennial Celebration (Geffen/ UMG)

“Blue Yodel #9” Jimmie Rodgers

RCA Country Legends (BMG Heritage)

“Song of the Vipers” Louis Armstrong

Louis Armstrong: Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, 1923-1934 (Song Music)

“If You’re A Viper” Kermit Ruffins

The Big Butter and Egg Man (Justice Records)

“Ory’s Creole Trombone” Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five

The Complete Hot Five and Hot Seven Recordings (Sony/ BMG/ UMG)

“La Vie En Rose” John Boutte

A Well Tempered Boutte (self-release)

“Gut Bucket Blues” Don Vappie and His Creole Jazz Serenaders

Blue Routes (Smithsonian Folkways)

Segment 2

“King of the Zulus” Louis Armstrong

When the Saints Go Marching In (UMG Recordings)

“Zulu King” Trombone Shorty and James Andrews

Brothers (James Andrews)

“Skokiaan” Herb Alpert and Hugh Masakela

Herb Alpert/ Hugh Masakela (Herb Alpert Presents)

“Grazin’ in the Grass” The Original Pinnettes Brass Band

Finally (self-release)

“Ezekial Saw the Wheel” Louis Armstrong

Louis and the Good Book (UMG)

“Nobody’s Fault But Mine” Lilli Lewis

The Henderson Sessions (Louisiana Hot Records)

End Bed: “West End Blues” Allen Toussaint

The Bright Mississippi (Nonesuch)