WWNO Music Hour For the Week of July 30, 2025: Satchmo Summerfest Preview
The WWNO Music Hour is celebrating the life and legacy of Louis Armstrong with classic tracks, hidden gems, and a showcase of some of the artists appearing at the 2025 Satchmo Summerfest.
Playlist
Segment 1
Open Bed: “West End Blues” Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five
The Essential Louis Armstrong (BMG/ Sony)
“I Can’t GIve You Anything But Love” Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong Sings - Back Through the Years/ A Centennial Celebration (Geffen/ UMG)
“Blue Yodel #9” Jimmie Rodgers
RCA Country Legends (BMG Heritage)
“Song of the Vipers” Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong: Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, 1923-1934 (Song Music)
“If You’re A Viper” Kermit Ruffins
The Big Butter and Egg Man (Justice Records)
“Ory’s Creole Trombone” Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five
The Complete Hot Five and Hot Seven Recordings (Sony/ BMG/ UMG)
“La Vie En Rose” John Boutte
A Well Tempered Boutte (self-release)
“Gut Bucket Blues” Don Vappie and His Creole Jazz Serenaders
Blue Routes (Smithsonian Folkways)
Segment 2
“King of the Zulus” Louis Armstrong
When the Saints Go Marching In (UMG Recordings)
“Zulu King” Trombone Shorty and James Andrews
Brothers (James Andrews)
“Skokiaan” Herb Alpert and Hugh Masakela
Herb Alpert/ Hugh Masakela (Herb Alpert Presents)
“Grazin’ in the Grass” The Original Pinnettes Brass Band
Finally (self-release)
“Ezekial Saw the Wheel” Louis Armstrong
Louis and the Good Book (UMG)
“Nobody’s Fault But Mine” Lilli Lewis
The Henderson Sessions (Louisiana Hot Records)
End Bed: “West End Blues” Allen Toussaint
The Bright Mississippi (Nonesuch)