WWNO Music Hour for April 23, 2025: Jazzfest Weekend One Preview

Host and Producer Garrett Pittman previews some of the most exciting artists performing the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival... but we *won't* be featuring artists from the main stage. Instead, we spotlight artists on the Gentilly Stage, Congo Square, Blues Tent, Jazz Tent, Cultural Exchange Pavilion, and beyond!

Playlist

Segment 1

Open Bed: “Let’s Stay Together” Hot 8 (3:58)

Big Tuba (Tru Thoughts)

“We Outside” Flagboy Giz (3:20)

I Got Indian in My Family (Injun Money Records)

“Stand Well Well” Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, feat. De La Soul (3:56)

Single (SKE80 LLC)

“So Ready” Goose (4:35)

Shenanigans Night Club (Goose/ No Coincidence)

“Señora Bonita” Mixanteña de Santa Cecilia (2:19)

Single (self-released)

“Cumbia Anthem” El Dusty (3:38)

Cumbia City (UMG Recordings

“Who You Are” PJ Morton (2:18)

Cape Town to Cairo (Morton/ Empire)

End Bed: “Silly Putty” Stanley Clarke (1:26)

Single (Roxboro Entertainment Group)

Segment 2

Open Bed: “Summertime” James Rivers (3:38)

Best of New Orleans Rhythm and Blues, Vol 3 (Mardi Gras Records)

“Bill Bailey, Please Come Home” Irma Thomas (1:59)

Live in New Orleans (Leisure Music Group)

“Old Records” Erica Falls (3:25)

Homegrown Soul (Louisiana Red Hot)

“Corrina” Taj Mahal Sextet (5:10)

Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod Records)

“Relic” People Museum (5:31)

Relic (Future New Orleans Records)

“Sugar and Spice” Boyfriend, feat. Pyra (3:35)

Sugar and Spice (xoboyfriend)

“Last, Last” Burna Boy (2:52)

Love, Damani (Spaceship/ Bad Habit/ Atlantic)

Closing Bed: “Swamp” Eric Gales (2:15)

A Night on the Sunset Strip (Cleopatra Blues)