WWNO Music Hour for April 23, 2025: Jazzfest Weekend One Preview
Host and Producer Garrett Pittman previews some of the most exciting artists performing the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival... but we *won't* be featuring artists from the main stage. Instead, we spotlight artists on the Gentilly Stage, Congo Square, Blues Tent, Jazz Tent, Cultural Exchange Pavilion, and beyond!
Playlist
Segment 1
Open Bed: “Let’s Stay Together” Hot 8 (3:58)
Big Tuba (Tru Thoughts)
“We Outside” Flagboy Giz (3:20)
I Got Indian in My Family (Injun Money Records)
“Stand Well Well” Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, feat. De La Soul (3:56)
Single (SKE80 LLC)
“So Ready” Goose (4:35)
Shenanigans Night Club (Goose/ No Coincidence)
“Señora Bonita” Mixanteña de Santa Cecilia (2:19)
Single (self-released)
“Cumbia Anthem” El Dusty (3:38)
Cumbia City (UMG Recordings
“Who You Are” PJ Morton (2:18)
Cape Town to Cairo (Morton/ Empire)
End Bed: “Silly Putty” Stanley Clarke (1:26)
Single (Roxboro Entertainment Group)
Segment 2
Open Bed: “Summertime” James Rivers (3:38)
Best of New Orleans Rhythm and Blues, Vol 3 (Mardi Gras Records)
“Bill Bailey, Please Come Home” Irma Thomas (1:59)
Live in New Orleans (Leisure Music Group)
“Old Records” Erica Falls (3:25)
Homegrown Soul (Louisiana Red Hot)
“Corrina” Taj Mahal Sextet (5:10)
Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod Records)
“Relic” People Museum (5:31)
Relic (Future New Orleans Records)
“Sugar and Spice” Boyfriend, feat. Pyra (3:35)
Sugar and Spice (xoboyfriend)
“Last, Last” Burna Boy (2:52)
Love, Damani (Spaceship/ Bad Habit/ Atlantic)
Closing Bed: “Swamp” Eric Gales (2:15)
A Night on the Sunset Strip (Cleopatra Blues)