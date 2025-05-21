© 2025 WWNO
WWNO Music Hour for the Week of May 21, 2025: Music and Mental Health

By Garrett Pittman
Published May 21, 2025 at 10:35 AM CDT

This week on the WWNO Music hour we recognize Mental Health Month by talking to musicians Byron Asher and Paris Achenbach about the unique challenges faced by working musicians in New Orleans. We also explore the role of music in maintaining mental health with songs highlighting themes of loneliness and connection.

Playlist:

Segment 1

Open Bed: “Trenchtown Rock” U-Roy (1:31)
Solid Gold (Trojan Records)

“Trenchtown Rock” Bob Marley (2:52)
African Herbsman (OVC Media)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” PJ Morton with BJ the Chicago Kid and the Hamiltones (2:43)
Gumbo (Morton Records/ EMPIRE)

“Cry to Me” Professor Longhair (3:54)
Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge (Rhino Records)

INTERVIEW: Paris Achenbach (7:27)

“Isn’t It a Pity” George Harrison (2:42)
All Things Must Pass (GH Estate/ BMG)

Segment 2

Open Bed: “Hard Times” David “Fathead” Newman (2:55)
Ray Charles Presents David Newman - Fathead (Atlantic/Warner)

INTERVIEW: Byron Asher (17:43)

"Embers" Brian Blade and the Fellowship Band (2:16)
Landmarks (Mid City/ Blue Note)

“My Old Heart” Anders Orsborne (6:26)
Coming Down (MC Records)

“Heart of Steel” Galactic with Cyril Neville (5:10)
The Other Side of Midnight: Live in New Orleans (Anti)

End Bed: “Healing Chant” Neville Brothers (1:23)
Yellow Moon (UMG Recordings)

Garrett Pittman
Garrett Pittman is Operations Director at New Orleans Public Radio. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the station. <br/><br/>He is also a producer for the WWNO Music Hour, an engineer on Le Show with Harry Shearer, and occasionally hosts All Things Considered.
