WWNO Music Hour for May 14, 2025: Bayou Boogaloo, 2025 Preview

Host and Producer George Ingmire highlights his most anticipated acts appearing at the 2025 Bayou Boogaloo Festival.

Playlist:

“9 til 5” (Bed) (0:51) The Meters

Look-Ka Py Py (Josie Records)

“Riverfront” (3:41) Leo Nocentelli

Another Side (Light in the Attic)

“River's On Fire” (3:40) John "Papa" Gros

River’s on Fire (Funky Krewe Records)

“I Asked a Flower” (Bed) (0:40) Tony Green

Gypsy Jazz (Orleans Records)

“Leap of Faith” (3:52) Mikayla Braun

Drift (Mikayla Braun Records)

“Let Me Feel Alone” Crowe Boys

Let Me Feel Alone (Independent)

“Midnight Vibe” (0:22) (Bed) Mario Abney

Spiritual Perception (Hyaena Records)

“They Call Us Wild” (0:27) (Bed) Wild Magnolias

They Call Us Wild (Sunnyside Records)

“Tootie Ma” (4:09) Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias

New Kind of Funk (One More Time Records)

“Got Me a New Love Thing” (3:31) James Andrews Satchmo of the Ghetto (NYNO records)

“In the Spirit World” (0:40) (Bed) Mel Lastie

That Old Time Religion (AFO records)

“Us and Them”(0:25) (Bed) Easy Star All-Stars

Dub Side of the Moon (Easy Star All-Stars)

“Black and Blue” (4:44) Honey Island Swamp Band

Cane Sugar (Louisiana Red Hot Records)

“Shout Sister Shout” (4:33) Ghalia Volt

Shout Sister Shout (Ruf Records)

“Lesson” (3:20) Joy Clark

Tell it to the Wind (Righteous Babe Records)

“Don’t Speak” (4:12) Kirkland Green

single (Kirkland Green Music)

“It’s Impossible” (1:00) (Bed) George Ingmire

(Sounds Traveling, LLC)

“Scared to Call You Baby” (4:44) Renee Gros

Temporary Love (Independent)

“Hind Legs” (4:22) Alexis & the Sanity

Tongue Tied (Independent)

“Take My Hand” (3:07) Big Freedia

single (Queen Diva music)

