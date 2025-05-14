WWNO Music Hour for May 14, 2025: Bayou Boogaloo, 2025 Preview
Host and Producer George Ingmire highlights his most anticipated acts appearing at the 2025 Bayou Boogaloo Festival.
Playlist:
“9 til 5” (Bed) (0:51) The Meters
Look-Ka Py Py (Josie Records)
“Riverfront” (3:41) Leo Nocentelli
Another Side (Light in the Attic)
“River's On Fire” (3:40) John "Papa" Gros
River’s on Fire (Funky Krewe Records)
“I Asked a Flower” (Bed) (0:40) Tony Green
Gypsy Jazz (Orleans Records)
“Leap of Faith” (3:52) Mikayla Braun
Drift (Mikayla Braun Records)
“Let Me Feel Alone” Crowe Boys
Let Me Feel Alone (Independent)
“Midnight Vibe” (0:22) (Bed) Mario Abney
Spiritual Perception (Hyaena Records)
“They Call Us Wild” (0:27) (Bed) Wild Magnolias
They Call Us Wild (Sunnyside Records)
“Tootie Ma” (4:09) Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias
New Kind of Funk (One More Time Records)
“Got Me a New Love Thing” (3:31) James Andrews Satchmo of the Ghetto (NYNO records)
“In the Spirit World” (0:40) (Bed) Mel Lastie
That Old Time Religion (AFO records)
“Us and Them”(0:25) (Bed) Easy Star All-Stars
Dub Side of the Moon (Easy Star All-Stars)
“Black and Blue” (4:44) Honey Island Swamp Band
Cane Sugar (Louisiana Red Hot Records)
“Shout Sister Shout” (4:33) Ghalia Volt
Shout Sister Shout (Ruf Records)
“Lesson” (3:20) Joy Clark
Tell it to the Wind (Righteous Babe Records)
“Don’t Speak” (4:12) Kirkland Green
single (Kirkland Green Music)
“It’s Impossible” (1:00) (Bed) George Ingmire
(Sounds Traveling, LLC)
“Scared to Call You Baby” (4:44) Renee Gros
Temporary Love (Independent)
“Hind Legs” (4:22) Alexis & the Sanity
Tongue Tied (Independent)
“Take My Hand” (3:07) Big Freedia
single (Queen Diva music)
“9 til 5” (Bed) (0:31) The Meters
Look-Ka Py Py (Josie Records)