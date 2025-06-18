WWNO Music Hour for the Week of June 18, 2025: Music Inspired by June

On this week's episode of the WWNO Music Hour, we'll take you on a journey through the month of June. A month that's marked by the emergence of our summertime weather, Pride Month and the celebration of Juneteenth. Join host Sara Henegan, for an hour of New Orleans Music that'll have you reflecting, dancing, and considering so many of the things we have to love about New Orleans in June.

Playlist

Segment 1

"Storm Warning" Dr. John (3:15)

Ace Story Vol. 1 (Unidisc Music Inc.)

"Summertime feat. Tonya Boyd-Cannon" Delfeayo Marsalis & Uptown Jazz Orchestra (5:18)

Crescent City Jewels (Delfeayo Marsalis)

"It's Raining" Irma Thomas (2:03)

Time is On My Side: The Best of Irma Thomas Vol. 1 (Capitol Records)

"Southern Nights" (2003 Remaster) Allen Toussaint (3:37)

Southern Nights (Warner Records Inc.)

"Little Plastic Castles" Ani DiFranco & Lost Bayou Ramblers & Roots of Music (4:13)

Take Me To The River: New Orleans (Petaluma Music)

"Love Yourself" Joy Clark (4:49)

Here (Joy Clark)

"Use Me" Mia Borders (7:25)

Wherever There Is (Blaxican Records)

"I'm In Love" Kelly Love Jones & Deezle (3:54)

Surrender (KELLY LOVE JONES)

"Chasing Rainbows (Live)" Big Freedia & the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (3:34)

Live at the Orpheum Theater (Queen Diva Music)

Segment 2

"Yes We Can Can" (Redux) Sheila E ft Angela Davis (3:38)

Redux (Stiletto Flats Music, Inc.)

"People Say" The Meters (5:18)

Rejuvenation (Atlantic Recording Corp.)

"Freedom" Jon Batiste (2:58)

We Are (Naht Jona, LLC | Verve Label Group | UMG Recordings, Inc.)

"Congo Square" The Neville Brothers (5:16)

Live On Planet Earth (A&M Records)

"Keep Your Head Up" Preservation Hall Jazz Band & Pell (3:05)

Keep Your Head Up (Sub Pop Records)