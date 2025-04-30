WWNO Music Hour for April 30, 2025: Jazzfest Weekend Two Preview

Get a sneak peek of the incredible talent lined up for the second weekend of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival with your host and producer, Sara Henegan. This episode of the WWNO Music Hour offers a curated selection of performances, showcasing the diverse and vibrant spirit of the festival.

Prepare to be captivated by international artists bringing their unique sounds to the New Orleans stage, alongside culture bearers who are shaping the future of music while honoring tradition. Sara will also share some of her personal local favorites, offering an insider's perspective on the must-see acts of the weekend. Tune in to discover the magic and artistry awaiting you at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Segment 1

“Move Something” New Breed Brass Band feat. Nicholas Payton (3:06)

Made in New Orleans (Treme Records)

“We Got The Funk” Corey Henry feat. Angelika Jelly Joseph (3:29)

Lapeitah (Louisiana Red Hot)

“Nizalwa Ngobani?” Thandiswa Mazwai (5:26)

Dance of the Forgotten Free - Live in Concert (Gallo Record Company)

“Back on Dumaine (Live Session, New Orleans, LA, 2012)” Anders Osborne (3:56)

Jam in the Van & Anders Osborne (Jam in the Van)

“Big Ole Booty” Big Sam’s Funky Nation (3:46)

King of the Party (Sammie Williams Music/Hypersoul, LLC)

“Weather the Waves” Sweet Crude (3:58)

Créatures (Rhyme and Reason Records LLC)

“Pyramid Scheme” Hurray for the Riff Raff (3:16)

Pyramid Scheme (Hurray for the Riff Raff/Nonesuch Records Inc.)

Segment 2

“Shine” Joy Clark (3:16)

Tell it to the Wind (Righteous Babe Records)

“Make It After All” Dumpstaphunk (5:24)

Where Do We Go From Here (Mascot Label Group/The Funk Garage)

“México” Mexican Institute of Sound (3:46)

Político (Nacional Records)

“Money Is King” Leyla McCalla (2:54)

The Capitalist Blues (Jazz Village)

“Lady Liberty” Galactic & Irma Thomas (3:19)

Audience With the Queen (Tchoup-Zilla Records)

“Chip Off the Old Block” Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & The Wild Magnolias (3:24)

Chip Off the Old Block (Strong Place Music)

“Zig Me” Zigaboo Modeliste (3:23)

Zigaboo.com (Jomod Music)

“Before I Let Go” Maze featuring Frankie Beverly (3:56)

Great R&B (Capitol Records)

"Lagniappe Part 1" Trombone Shorty feat. Stanton Moore (1:09)

For True (The Verve Music Group)

