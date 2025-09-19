WWNO Music Hour for the Week of September 19, 2025

Americana evades easy description… but that blend of country, blues, and other folk styles is the beating heart of the American musical experience. Black artists have always played a central role in creating that music, even as their own stories have been often erased.

On this episode of the WWNO Music Hour previews the Black Americana Fest, host Garrett Pittman chats with festival cofounder Dusky Waters about the joys and challenges of preserving the Black traditions in Americana and presents music from classic and contemporary Black Americana artists.

Black Americana Festival will be at New Orleans' Broadside Theater September 26-27.

Playlist

Open Bed “Davidson County Blues” DeFord Bailey 1:23

Walk Right In (When the Sun Goes Down) (BMG)

“Mae” Dusky Waters 3:14

Live recording from WWNO Studios

“I’m a Cowboy” Danny Barker 3:24

Save the Bones (Orleans Records)

“Cowboy Boots” Alvin Youngblood Hart 3:00

Start With Soul (Rykodisc)

“We’re Gonna Hold On” Solomon Burke 3:28

Nashville (Shout! Factory)

“There Stands the Glass” Ted Hawkins 2:33

The Next Hundred Years (UMG)

Live vamp Dusky Waters 2:05

Live Recording From WWNO Studios

Excerpt: “Cornbread and Butterbeans” Carolina Chocolate Drops 1:14

Genuine Negro Jig (Nonesuch)

Excerpt: “Walking Cane” Peg Leg Sam 1:15

Classic Appalachian Blues (Smithsonian Folkways)

Excerpt: “Joe Pitre et Deux Femme” Sunpie Barnes 1:21

A New Orleans Visit: Before Katrina (Smithsonian Folkways)

Excerpt: “London Canal Breakdown” Dr. Michael White 1:22

Blue Crescent (Basin Street Records)

Excerpt: “Shoot That Buffalo” Elizabeth Cotten 2:05

Shake Sugaree (Smithsonian Folkways)

“House on King Street” Dusky Waters 3:40

Live Recording from WWNO Studios

“Jambalaya” Professor Longhair 2:11

Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge (Warner Music Group)

“King of the Road” James Booker 3:10

Classified (Rounder)

“Scaled to Survive” Leyla McCalla 3:50

Live at the 2025 Jazz and Heritage Festival (MunckMix)

“No Reason” Sunny War 2:38

Anarchist Gospel (New West)

“Let Life Flow” Kenny Neal with Quianna Lynell and Lee Oskar 4:05

Let Life Flow (Kenny Neal)

“Nunya” The Suffers 3:41

It Starts with Love (The Suffers)

“Donna’s Got a Rambling Mind” Joe Thompson 2:54

Family Tradition (Rounder)

End Bed: “Peace Behind the Bridge” Carolina Chocolate Drops 1:59

Genuine Negro Jig (Nonesuch)

