The 1A Record Club's favorite music of 2022
The last twelve months gave us a lot of great new tunes.
Beyoncé,Kendrick LamarandSZAcame back after years without solo music.
Heartthrob Harry Styles dropped his third solo album “Harry’s House.”
Asongthat originally debuted at #30 on the Billboard charts in 1985 came back this year at #4.
Taylor Swift dropped her10th studio album. And Puerto Rican artistBad Bunny was the most-streamed artist in the world for a third year in a row after dropping “Un Verano Sin Ti.”
Before the end of 2022, we’re looking back at this year’s music.
Here are our guests’ favorites:
Taylor Crumpton:
GloRilla ft. Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2”
Saba and G Herbo, “Survivor’s Guilt”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Plan B”
Maria Sherman:
Plains, “Abilene”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Paramore, “This Is Why”
Stephen Thompson:
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
MUNA, “What I Want”
Taylor Swift, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
And here are some picks from our producers and you:
