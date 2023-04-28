© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to a technical issue, our systems were re-airing Sunday's programming for several hours early in the morning of Monday April 24 instead of Morning Edition. The issue has been corrected. Our apologies for any disruption this may have caused.

Since the firing of Tucker Carlson, viewers have deserted Fox

By David Folkenflik
Published April 28, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT

Since Monday when Fox News fired its biggest star, Tucker Carlson, its ratings have slumped. But Carlson's fate is much more uncertain.

Copyright 2023 NPR

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info