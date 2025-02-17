© 2025 WWNO
As deadline approaches, only 30% of Louisianans have REAL ID needed for air travel

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published February 17, 2025 at 2:52 PM CST
Louisianans must have a Real ID-compliant identification card or driver's license by May 7, 2025 to be able to travel by air.
Office of Motor Vehicles
The deadline to have a REAL ID is fast approaching, and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is encouraging travelers who don't have one to get it sooner rather than later.

The deadline to have a REAL ID is fast approaching, and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is encouraging travelers who don’t have one to get it sooner rather than later.

If you want to travel on an airplane or enter a federal building after May 7, you’ll need to have a driver’s license or state ID with the gold circle and a star in the top right corner, OMV Commissioner Dan Casey said.

“The only ones that don't need a real ID that go into a federal building will be ones in handcuffs,” he added.

Even if you don’t plan to travel by air or visit a federal building, Casey said you should still get one in case of emergencies.

“And something happens, God forbid. And you have to get out there quickly after May 7 and you have an emergency and you need to get out there, you'll need a real ID to get on a plane,” Casey said.

As of this writing, only 30% of Louisiana residents have a REAL ID. Casey fears the OMV will be inundated with procrastinators before the deadline passes in May.

“Come in soon because as we get closer to May 7, we're concerned that we will have a big onslaught of folks coming in in a panic,” Casey said. “ I strongly suggest going to ExpressLane.org and make an appointment. And while you're there, we'll give you a list of what you need.”

You’ll still be able to use an active passport to travel if you don’t have a REAL ID. .

If you’re unable to make it to the OMV during the work week, the following offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, Saturday, April 12 and Saturday, May 3:

  • Alexandria
  • Baton Rouge
  • Houma
  • Lafayette
  • Lake Charles 
  • Livingston
  • Monroe
  • New Orleans
  • Shreveport
  • West Bank-Oakwood Center

To find an OMV location near you and book an appointment, visit www.expresslane.org/appointments.

Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

