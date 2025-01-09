Landry makes appointments to Louisiana higher education boards

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has appointed two new members to the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors and three new members to the Louisiana Board of Regents.

Landry also reappointed two Regents to another term and five members on the UL System board.

The new members to the UL Board are Lee Jackson and Keith Myers.

Jackson is a river pilot and owner of an offshore transportation company. He is the third Black river pilot ever commissioned in Louisiana and the seventh nationwide. Jackson is a political donor who has primarily supported Democrats, including former state transportation secretary Shawn Wilson, Landry’s opponent in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Myers is a health care executive who founded the LHC Group. He and his wife Ginger have given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Landry’s campaign and political action committees supporting him. Myers chaired the policy committees advising Landry on health care during his transition. His son is Rep. Brach Myers, R-Lafayette, who is currently running in a special election for the state senate seat vacated by Public Service Commissioner Jean-Paul Coussan.

The three new members on the Board of Regents are Ted Glaser, Dallas Hixson and Christy Reeves.

Glaser is a farmer who owns thousands of acres of land in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Hixson owns multiple car dealerships in Louisiana. He contributed to Landry in 2017 when he was attorney general but did not donate to his gubernatorial campaign.

Reeves is an executive with the Ochsner health system.

Returning members to the UL Board, one of the four college and university systems in Louisiana, include Jo’Quishia Lethermon, John Noble, Mark Romero, Kristine Russell and Joe Salter.

The returning Regents are David Aubrey and Darren Mire.

The Board of Regents oversees the four higher education systems.