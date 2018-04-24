Suspect Arrested In Dallas Shooting Of 3, Including 2 Police Officers

Updated at 11:25 p.m. ET

Two police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday at a Dallas Home Depot, along with a civilian whose condition has not been given. After an hourslong manhunt, Dallas police announced that a suspect had been been arrested after a high-speed chase.

After a lengthy car chase, the suspect related to today's shooting is in custody. Now, prayers are needed for the two officers fighting for their lives! — Dallas PD Tactical Support (@TacticalDPD) April 25, 2018

Police Chief Reneé Hall told reporters at a late night news conference that the two police officers and a civilian were out of surgery. She declined to give their names or more details about their condition.

She said the suspect, 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez, was apprehended Tuesday evening.

Armando Juarez L/M/29, is a person of interest in the Attempted Capital Murder of 2 Police Officers that occurred at the Home Depot located at 11682 Forest Central Drive. Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/rbmwmMv2JC — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 25, 2018

Earlier, Hall had said police believed the suspect had fled in a white pickup. The evening chase of a pick up truck ended in Juarez's arrest, along with that of a female companion.

Hall said Juarez will face multiple charges of aggravated assault on a police officer. She said he had an outstanding warrant for felony theft.

Tuesday afternoon, Hall said, a security guard called for police assistance with an arrest at a Home Depot in North Dallas. The officers arrived and were shot, Hall said. She did not give more details about the altercation, including the shooting of a Home Depot employee. He was described as a "loss prevention officer."

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

Shortly after the shootings, police were seen searching in a wooded area behind the store, according to the Dallas Morning News. The law enforcement response, according to Hall, included several local, state and national agencies. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was joining that effort.

"Dallas is at the precipice looking into the hell of heartbreak," Mayor Mike Rawlings told reporters. He added, "It sobers us to realize what our officers walk into day in and day out and how quickly they can become victims."

It sobers us to realize what our officers walk into day in and day out and how quickly they can become victims. I join with @ChiefHallDPD in asking for your prayers for @DallasPD. — Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) April 25, 2018

Police have yet to release names of the three people who were shot. Local ABC affiliate WFAA described the two Dallas police officers as "rookies in their 20s."

In 2016, a sniper shot and killed five Dallas police officers at a rally where hundreds of people were protesting other officer-involved shootings around the country.

This is a breaking news story. This post will be updated.

