'Wait Wait' for December 7, 2024: With Not My Job guest Jim Gaffigan
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jim Gaffigan and panelists Negin Farsad, Adam Felber, and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Brain Rot Spreads; I Beg Your Pardon; Return of the Rainforest
Panel Questions
Good For Sandwiches, But Good to Drink?
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about unusual side effects of common drugs, only one of which is true
Not My Job: Comedian Jim Gaffigan previews the Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me Gift Guide
Comedian and star of the new stand up special The Skinny, Jim Gaffigan, is quizzed about things you can buy for this holiday season.
Panel Questions
Trouble Finding A Ride; The Mayor And His Breakfast
That's Disrespectful
A new game based on stories from this week that featured the word "disrespectful."
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Bionic Pants; Chicken Scratch For the Soul; Mahi Mahi Milk Milk
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that the Rainforest Café is back, what will be the next trendy theme restaurant.
