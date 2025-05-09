A Baby, a Dime and a Kansas Laundromat
Growing up, Amy Marshall loved her adoptive parents, but always wondered where she came from. Finally, when she was in her late forties with a family of her own, she decided to find out.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Growing up, Amy Marshall loved her adoptive parents, but always wondered where she came from. Finally, when she was in her late forties with a family of her own, she decided to find out.
Copyright 2025 NPR