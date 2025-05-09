© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

A Baby, a Dime and a Kansas Laundromat

By Esther Honig,
Alan Jinich
Published May 9, 2025 at 3:20 AM CDT

Growing up, Amy Marshall loved her adoptive parents, but always wondered where she came from. Finally, when she was in her late forties with a family of her own, she decided to find out.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Esther Honig
Alan Jinich

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info