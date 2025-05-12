© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Utah child care provider says the free market can’t fix everything

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 12, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT
Teacher Erika Rose, pictured painting pumpkins with children, grew up going to child care programs. (Courtesy of Kristyn Rose)
/
Teacher Erika Rose, pictured painting pumpkins with children, grew up going to child care programs. (Courtesy of Kristyn Rose)

More than 1,000 child care providers around the country are closed on Monday to fight for better wages for workers and lower costs for families. They are also speaking out to protect other safety net programs that support families, such as Head Start, SNAP and Medicaid.

This comes as the Trump administration backs away from an idea to eliminate funding to Head Start.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid speaks with Kristyn Rose, a longtime child care provider in Hyde Park, Utah.

Kristyn Rose with her husband and fellow child care provider Brady Johns. (Courtesy of Kristyn Rose)
/
Kristyn Rose with her husband and fellow child care provider Brady Johns. (Courtesy of Kristyn Rose)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info