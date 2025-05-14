Sen. Murphy calls the President Trump's trip a 'public corruption tour'
President Trump is in Qatar on Wednesday, the second stop on his trip in the Middle East. He’s also getting criticism for considering accepting a luxury jet from Qatar as a gift.
Sen. Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, calls the trip a “public corruption tour,” citing a number of personal business interests Trump and his family have in the region. Trump told Fox News, “Why wouldn’t I accept a gift? We’re giving to everybody else.”
Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Murphy.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
