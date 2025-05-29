Court blocks Trump administration's sweeping tariffs

On Wednesday night, a federal court struck down most of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs. The ruling, from a three-justice panel at the Court of International Trade, says the tariffs were illegally imposed and circumvented the powers of Congress. The Administration has already appealed the decision.

Host Scott Tong gets more on the fall out with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and chief economic correspondent.

