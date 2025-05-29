Federal court blocks Trump tariffs. And, why Hungary inspires American conservatives

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

A federal court yesterday blocked many of President Trump's tariffs this term. The U.S. Court of International Trade says the president overstepped his authority when he imposed the tariffs on April 2. If the ruling stands, it would also strike down all the tariffs imposed on that day and separate levies imposed on goods from Canada, Mexico and China.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

🎧 The stakes are high in this case, as the president imposed the highest tariffs the U.S. has seen since the Great Depression, NPR's Scott Horsley tells Up First. Trump has backed off from some of the import taxes, but the White House has stated he could reimpose them at any time he wants. Investors are welcoming the idea that the courts are going to take away Trump's tariff hammer. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield says the ruling is a win for working families, who don't have the flexibility in their budget to afford an increase in prices due to tariffs. The Trump administration said it would appeal the court's decision.

For several days, Trump has increasingly expressed his frustrations with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the slow progress in ending the war in Ukraine. Yesterday, Trump said he was "disappointed" that Russia had continued attacks while negotiations were still in progress. Last night, Russia announced its readiness to hold another round of peace talks next Monday in Istanbul, Turkey.

🎧 Despite his frustration, Trump made it clear he's not ready to hit Russia with new sanctions, NPR's Charles Maynes says. Some Kremlin officials have called Trump misinformed about what is happening. The Kremlin has also responded by pointing to a deal Ukraine signed yesterday with Germany to produce long-range weapons capable of striking inside Russia. Ukrainians will presumably be at the peace talk meeting next week to show Trump that they are not an obstacle on the path to ending the war.

American and European conservatives, populists, and nationalists are gathering in Hungary today for the Conservative Political Action Conference. It's the fourth consecutive year the event has been held in Hungary. In recent years, conservatives in America have looked at the country and its prime minister, Viktor Orban, as an inspirational model for getting elected and implementing a political agenda. Orban has led the country for the last 15 years. Many Hungarians and analysts say he has this longevity by taking over and undermining democratic institutions.

🎧 Morning Edition host Leila Fadel, who has been in Hungary this week, says there are parallels between Trump and Orban in style and substance. Their supporters appreciate what they see as two leaders calling it like it is. The two leaders' policies also parallel, with similarities in how they handle universities. Hungary's universities were all state schools that enjoyed academic autonomy. Now, they're under private foundations that get state money, and the foundation decides how they run. Trump has also used the threat of withholding federal funds to get universities to fall in line with his government's demands.

Photo illustration by Tsering Bista/NPR /

It can be difficult to maintain relationships with old friends. Nina Badzin, the host of the podcast Dear Nina: Conversations About Friendship, says it's important to have friends who have known you through multiple stages of life. She discussed with Life Kit how to cultivate a mindset to help nurture relationships with old friends across time and distance.

👭 Being an adult means making time for your friend. If all you can manage is a FaceTime with a long-distance friendship, you should do that.

👭 For in-town friends, getting together in person is important. Consider inviting them over, which provides space to move around and a natural environment to catch up.

👭 Give your friends space to develop and change their minds about things. Allow grace when you know your friends might have different opinions and interests from when you were in your 20s and 30s.

For more guidance on how to keep old friendships, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Kavya Krishna / Sahana Kargi, tries on her pageant crown after winning the Miss Utah Sweetheart in Sandy, Utah on Nov. 14, 2024

Late last year, photographer Kavya Krishna spent three months traveling across the U.S. to document Indian American communities, highlighting both their shared experiences and regional differences. Throughout her project, titled "A Town in America," she stayed with friends, family acquaintances, and people she met along the way, with each connection leading her to the next. "What emerged was a story rooted in landscape, trust and a strong sense of connection," Krishna said. Check out the photos from the project.

Scott Tong / Here & Now / Here & Now Jack McHonett, 8, and his mother, Jessica McHonett, stand in front of their rental chicken coop at their home in Fairfax, Va.

The McHonett family is one of the 11 million households in the U.S. that now own backyard chickens. Jack, 8, convinced his family to rent the chickens by running the numbers for the project to find out how much they could save. (via WBUR) Legacy House of Spanish Fork, an assisted living facility in Utah, has launched a program to fulfill its senior residents' wishes. Recently, one resident's dream of a red Mustang ride came true. (via KUER) Charlotte, N.C., has lost its bid to bring the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, or CIAA, back to the city, for now. The annual basketball tournament will be in Baltimore through 2029. (via WFAE)

