Israel strikes Iran and braces for retaliation

Israel has carried out "dozens" of air strikes in Iran, killing two top Iranian military leaders, according to the Israeli military and Iranian state media.

Speaking at a briefing attended by NPR, an Israeli military official said the Israeli air force was targeting the country's nuclear sites, accusing Tehran of running a secret program to build a nuclear bomb.

There were multiple reports from Tehran that loud explosions had been heard in the northeast of the Iranian capital. An Israeli airstrike killed Brig. Gen. Mohamed Bagheri, reported Iranian state television. Bagheri was the commander in chief of Iran's military and the second-highest commander after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Additionally, Iranian state TV reported that Israel struck the Revolutionary Guards' headquarters in Tehran, killing the Commander Hossein Salami. The Revolutionary Guards are a powerful branch of Iran's armed forces, wielding significant political and military influence.

Iran's state media have also reported that all flights at Tehran's main airport, Imam Khomeini International have been suspended.

Speaking on state TV, Iranian armed forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said that Israel and the U.S. would pay a "heavy price" for the strikes.

Sirens also sounded across Israel in the hours before dawn: an Israel military official told NPR the alarms were pre-emptive. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement declaring a "special state of emergency" across the country, and to expect missile and drone retaliation.

Anadolu/Anadolu / Anadolu / Anadolu A view of a damaged building on Farahzadi Boulevard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, following the Israeli attack, on June 13, 2025.

In a video statement posted on social media Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack, called Operation "Rising Lion, "struck at the heart of Iran nuclear enrichment program" and will "continue for as many days as it takes".

"It's clear Iran is just buying for time; it refuses to agree to this basic requirement of peaceful nations. That is why we have no choice but to act and act now," Netanyahu said.

The news of the airstrikes sent global markets wobbling — oil prices jumped nearly 12 percent, while U.S. stock futures dipped.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that U.S. forces were not involved in the attack. "Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," the statement said

The news came just hours after President Trump warned that an attack on Iran could happen. "Look, it's very simple, not complicated. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Other than that, I want them to be successful. I want them to be tremendous. We'll help them be successful," said Trump, who had warned that it U.S talks with Iran failed to curb its nuclear program, a military option was on the table. His Mideast envoy Steven Witkoff had been due to meet Iranian negotiators in Oman on Sunday

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR