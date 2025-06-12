Several countries expected to recognize Palestinian state

Opposition to the war in Gaza has fueled a new diplomatic approach.

France is leading an effort to support the formal recognition of a Palestinian state.

It’s a significant step major Western countries were reluctant to take until the devastation caused by the war. Israel is threatening to retaliate.

NPR’s Daniel Estrin reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

