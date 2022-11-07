© 2022 WWNO
Why some leaves change color in the Fall

By Emily Kwong,
Brit Hanson
Published November 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST

NPR's Short Wave podcast spoke to botanist and plant ecologist, Tanisha Williams, about why some leaves change color in the Fall.

