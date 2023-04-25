© 2023 WWNO
Due to a technical issue, our systems were re-airing Sunday's programming for several hours early in the morning of Monday April 24 instead of Morning Edition. The issue has been corrected. Our apologies for any disruption this may have caused.

Dolly Parton talks about her new kids book and why she's drawn to literature

By Gus Contreras,
Justine KeninMelissa Block
Published April 25, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT

NPR's Melissa Block talks with singer-songwriter and American icon Dolly Parton about her new kids book Billy the Kid Makes It Big!

Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
