© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOLA Life Stories

Central Grocery: The Birth & Evolution Of The Muffuletta Mecca

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published September 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT
After a two-year hiatus following Hurricane Ida, Central Grocery is set to reopen this fall.
Richard Martin
/
Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
After a two-year hiatus following Hurricane Ida, Central Grocery is set to reopen this fall.

Central Grocery, renowned for its muffuletta sandwiches, has been a French Quarter staple since 1906. The historic Italian market and deli is set to reopen this fall after a two-year hiatus following Hurricane Ida. The Historic New Orleans Collection interviewed third-generation owner Salvatore "Tommy" Tusa for their series, NOLA Life Stories. Here, Tusa describes the evolution of this family business over the course of its long history.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
See stories by Joe Shriner
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
See stories by Mark Cave