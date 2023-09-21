Central Grocery: The Birth & Evolution Of The Muffuletta Mecca

Central Grocery, renowned for its muffuletta sandwiches, has been a French Quarter staple since 1906. The historic Italian market and deli is set to reopen this fall after a two-year hiatus following Hurricane Ida. The Historic New Orleans Collection interviewed third-generation owner Salvatore "Tommy" Tusa for their series, NOLA Life Stories. Here, Tusa describes the evolution of this family business over the course of its long history.